- Calories per serving 248
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 4.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 587mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Vegetable-Beef Soup
Slow-cooking top round steak with tomatoes, garlic, onion, and Worcestershire sauce creates a succulent soup full of tender beef. This soup is sure to please the whole family.
Serve this protein- and fiber-rich soup on a cold day. Add whole-grain crackers or a multi-grain roll to soak up the thick soup.
How to Make It
Place flour in a large zip-top plastic bag; add steak cubes. Seal and shake to coat. Remove steak from bag; set aside.
Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat until hot. Add steak, and cook until browned on all sides.
Place steak and remaining ingredients in a 4-quart electric slow cooker; stir well. Cover with lid; cook on high-heat setting 1 hour.
Reduce heat to low; cook 6 hours or until meat is done and vegetables are tender.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers