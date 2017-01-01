- Calories per serving 262
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 8.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45.1g
- Fiber per serving 4.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 736mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Vegetable Fried Rice
Photo: Oxmoor House
When you're making instant brown rice for this recipe, add extra flavor by cooking the rice in vegetable broth (a 14-ounce can) instead of 1 3/4 cups water.
Olive oil is a healthier alternative to sesame oil, but it does have a different taste. Try using half sesame and half olive oil to cut back on excess sodium.
Heat sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms and next 4 ingredients; stir-fry until tender. Add cooked rice; stir-fry 2 minutes. Push rice mixture to sides of pan, forming a well in center. Add egg to center of pan, and let cook 30 seconds; toss with rice, and stir-fry until egg is cooked. Stir in soy sauce and remaining ingredients; cook until thoroughly heated.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers