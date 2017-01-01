- Calories per serving 239
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 41.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 92mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 396mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Tuna with Jalapeño Sour Cream
Photo: Oxmoor House
Tuna, like other fish, is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. But limit your intake of tuna and other large fish like tile fish and shark, which have high contents of mercury.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients; set aside.
Step 2
Combine chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Rub tuna with chili powder mixture; coat with cooking spray. Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot; add tuna. Cook 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Serve with sour cream mixture.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers