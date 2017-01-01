- Calories per serving 14
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 1%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.1mg
- Sodium per serving 27mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Tomato Chutney
Photo: Oxmoor House
Keep this sweet and savory condiment on hand to use in the recipes on the next two pages or as an alternative to salsa or ketchup on sandwiches, vegetables, and appetizers.
This recipe goes with Blackened Chicken Salad with Tomato Chutney, Chicken-Tomato Chutney Pizza, Bombay Curried Shrimp and Rice
Use this chutney as a spread or dip for pita chips, bread, or sandwiches. Tomato-based foods, like this chutney, are rich in the antioxidant lycopene.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes or until mixture is reduced to 3 cups, stirring often.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers