- Calories per serving 338
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 13.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Protein per serving 14.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2.8mg
- Sodium per serving 628mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Thai Tofu and Spicy Asian Noodles
Photo: Oxmoor House
Peanuts are a great source of unsaturated fat, but choose reduced-fat peanut butter for a lower-fat alternative. Tofu is a great meat alternative, also rich in protein.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Place linguine in boiling water 5 minutes; add peas, and cook 2 minutes.
Step 2
Combine peanut oil and next 5 ingredients. Drain pasta mixture, and return to pan. Stir in peanut sauce and tofu. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro. Serve immediately.
