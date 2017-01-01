Thai Tofu and Spicy Asian Noodles

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
9 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Peanuts are a great source of unsaturated fat, but choose reduced-fat peanut butter for a lower-fat alternative. Tofu is a great meat alternative, also rich in protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) package uncooked linguine
  • 1 (8-ounce) package fresh sugar snap peas
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari sauce or low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon smooth peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice or rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 (8-ounce) package Thai-flavored or plain baked tofu, cut into cubes
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 338
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
  • Fat per serving 13.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Protein per serving 14.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 628mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Place linguine in boiling water 5 minutes; add peas, and cook 2 minutes.

Step 2

Combine peanut oil and next 5 ingredients. Drain pasta mixture, and return to pan. Stir in peanut sauce and tofu. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro. Serve immediately.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up