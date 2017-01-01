Summer Squash with Tomatoes and Basil

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
When your summer garden bounty is coming in, this simple skillet dish is an ideal way to cook all the squash, tomatoes, and basil.

Squash, like the sweet potato, is an excellent source of vitamin A. Even though squash is creamy, it's low in fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 5 cups cubed yellow squash (about 1 1/4 pounds)
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 49
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 1.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8.4g
  • Fiber per serving 3.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 153mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add squash; cook, stirring occasionally, 6 minutes or until tender.

Step 2

Add tomato and remaining ingredients; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

