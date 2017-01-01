Spicy Pork au Jus

Prep Time
3 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 pork chop and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Choice olive oil instead of vegetable oil for a heart-healthy frying option. Serve with a side of grains and whole-grain rice to complete the meal.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) boneless pork loin chops
  • 1 teaspoon blackened seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 35%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 355mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sprinkle both sides of pork chops with seasoning. Place a large nonstick skillet over high heat until hot; add oil. Add pork chops, and cook 4 minutes on each side or just until done. Remove pork from pan; set aside, and keep warm.

Step 2

Combine water and remaining ingredients. Add soy sauce mixture to hot pan, and cook over medium-high heat 45 seconds until mixture reduces to 1/4 cup, scraping sides and bottom of pan to remove browned bits. Serve over pork.

