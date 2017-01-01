- Calories per serving 390
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
- Fat per serving 14.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Protein per serving 18.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.4g
- Fiber per serving 8.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 745mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Spicy Asparagus-Tempeh Stir-Fry
Prepare 3 cups cooked brown rice by using 1 large bag of boil-in-bag brown rice.
Tempeh is similar to tofu in its consistency and soy protein content. It works as a healthy meat alternative, and soaks up the flavor of any sauce it soaks up.
How to Make It
Snap off tough ends of asparagus. Cut spears diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Set aside.
Combine vegetable broth, soy sauce, and cornstarch in a small bowl; stir with a whisk until smooth. Set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tempeh, and stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until golden. Remove tempeh from pan; set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil in same pan. Add garlic, red pepper, asparagus, and mushrooms to pan, and stir-fry 3 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Add broth mixture; bring to a boil, and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened. Add tempeh, and cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Serve over brown rice.