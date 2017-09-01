Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

We love how simple it is to whip up a healthy stir-fry. In this video, we’ll show you how to make a balanced meal that can be ready in less than 15 minutes. Simply combine shrimp and snow peas with tasty ingredients like fresh parsley, onions, garlic, and olive oil, and you’re basically done with dinner! Pair the stir-fry with brown rice for a filling fiber boost.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3/4 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup trimmed snow peas
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice (1/2 small lemon)
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 173
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 3.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 27.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.9g
  • Fiber per serving 2.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 242mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic, and sauté 5 minutes or until done. Add snow peas and remaining ingredients; sauté 30 seconds.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

