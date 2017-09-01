- Calories per serving 173
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 3.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 27.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.9g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 242mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 430mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Shrimp and Snow Pea Stir-Fry
We love how simple it is to whip up a healthy stir-fry. In this video, we’ll show you how to make a balanced meal that can be ready in less than 15 minutes. Simply combine shrimp and snow peas with tasty ingredients like fresh parsley, onions, garlic, and olive oil, and you’re basically done with dinner! Pair the stir-fry with brown rice for a filling fiber boost.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic, and sauté 5 minutes or until done. Add snow peas and remaining ingredients; sauté 30 seconds.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers