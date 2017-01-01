- Calories per serving 74
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 1.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.8g
- Fiber per serving 3.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 126mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Seasoned Green Beans
Spice up regular green beans with this recipe for a boost of flavor, making it tasty to get your veggie servings. Green beans are a great source of folate and fiber.
Step 1
Trim stem end from beans. Arrange beans in a steamer basket over boiling water; cover and steam 10 minutes.
Step 2
Combine tomato and next 3 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring often. Stir in beans, parsley, thyme, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat 10 minutes or until beans are tender.
Step 3
Tip: When you season fresh beans with lean ham instead of ham hock, you get all of the flavor but none of the fat.
