Seasoned Green Beans

Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2/3 cup)
March 2016

Spice up regular green beans with this recipe for a boost of flavor, making it tasty to get your veggie servings. Green beans are a great source of folate and fiber.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh green beans
  • 1 3/4 cups coarsely chopped seeded peeled tomato (about 2 tomatoes)
  • 1/3 cup less-sodium beef broth
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 ounces reduced-fat, low-salt ham, diced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 1.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12.8g
  • Fiber per serving 3.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 126mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Trim stem end from beans. Arrange beans in a steamer basket over boiling water; cover and steam 10 minutes.

Step 2

Combine tomato and next 3 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring often. Stir in beans, parsley, thyme, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat 10 minutes or until beans are tender.

Step 3

Tip: When you season fresh beans with lean ham instead of ham hock, you get all of the flavor but none of the fat.

