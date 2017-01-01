Seared Steaks with Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Step 1

Cut steak into 4 equal pieces. Cut 2 garlic cloves in half, and rub both sides of each steak with garlic. Place a large nonstick skillet or grill pan coated with cooking spray over high heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 4 minutes. Turn steaks, and cook 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; sprinkle steaks with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Cook 2 minutes or to desired degree of doneness.