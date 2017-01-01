Seared Steaks with Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
4 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3 ounces steak and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Enjoy a creamy sauce without all the guilt. Using fat-free sour cream and fat-free mayonnaise cuts back on fat so you can indulge. Watch your steak portion size; a healthy portion is 3 ounces or the size of a deck of cards.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless sirloin steak, trimmed (about 1 inch thick)
  • 3 garlic cloves, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 218
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
  • Fat per serving 9.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 27.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 423mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut steak into 4 equal pieces. Cut 2 garlic cloves in half, and rub both sides of each steak with garlic. Place a large nonstick skillet or grill pan coated with cooking spray over high heat until hot. Add steaks; cook 4 minutes. Turn steaks, and cook 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; sprinkle steaks with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Cook 2 minutes or to desired degree of doneness.

Step 2

Mince remaining garlic clove. Combine garlic, sour cream, mayonnaise, horseradish, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve steaks with horseradish sauce.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

