Scallop and Pasta Toss

Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Scallops, like other shellfish, are packed with protein and vitamin B12. They're also low in saturated fat. Spinach linguine is a sneaky way to get some vegetables into your dish.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-calorie margarine
  • 2 cups diagonally sliced celery
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions (about 2 onions)
  • 1/2 cup sliced carrot
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 pound fresh bay scallops
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoons white wine Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 cups cooked spinach linguine (cooked without salt or fat)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 323
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 23.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46.8g
  • Fiber per serving 4.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 444mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; add margarine. Place over medium-high heat until margarine melts. Add celery and next 4 ingredients; sauté until crisp-tender. Add scallops and next 5 ingredients; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until scallops are opaque, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

Place pasta in a large serving bowl; add scallop mixture, and toss gently. Serve immediately.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

