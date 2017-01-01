- Calories per serving 254
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 35.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 104mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 421mg
- Calcium per serving 82mg
Salmon with Mustard Cream
Photo: Oxmoor House
Serve salmon with a sauce of mustard, sour cream, and dill. Any extra sauce will make a great veggie dip.
Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, and it's rich in protein. Choose fat-free sour cream for this sauce, and cut back even more on fat. Serve with whole-wheat couscous or whole-grain rice.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Place fish on a broiler pan; coat fish with cooking spray, and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Broil 8 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Step 3
Combine sour cream and next 6 ingredients.
Step 4
Place fillets on plates. Spoon sauce over fish.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers