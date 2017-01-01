Salmon with Mustard Cream

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
1 Min
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and about 2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve salmon with a sauce of mustard, sour cream, and dill. Any extra sauce will make a great veggie dip.

Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, and it's rich in protein. Choose fat-free sour cream for this sauce, and cut back even more on fat. Serve with whole-wheat couscous or whole-grain rice.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 254
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
  • Fat per serving 10.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 35.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 104mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 421mg
  • Calcium per serving 82mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Place fish on a broiler pan; coat fish with cooking spray, and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Broil 8 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 3

Combine sour cream and next 6 ingredients.

Step 4

Place fillets on plates. Spoon sauce over fish.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

