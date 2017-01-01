- Calories per serving 117
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 1.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.8g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 91mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Roasted New Potatoes
Photo: Oxmoor House
Serve this easy-to-make, flavor-filled potato side dish to accompany chicken or beef. White potatoes have a high glycemic index, so they should be enjoyed in moderation.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 15 minutes or until tender; drain and cool slightly.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 3
Quarter potatoes; coat with cooking spray. Combine breadcrumbs, cheese, and paprika; sprinkle over potatoes, tossing to coat well. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450° for 20 to 25 minutes or until coating is crispy.
Step 4
Tip: Enjoy these crispy Parmesan cheese-coated potatoes instead of high-fat French fries.
