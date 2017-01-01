- Calories per serving 321
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 9.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42.3g
- Fiber per serving 8.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 557mg
- Calcium per serving 252mg
Roasted Asparagus on Parmesan Polenta
Asparagus are full of fiber and vitamin K, which aids in blood clotting, and mushrooms are rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 500°.
Snap off tough ends of asparagus; cut spears into thirds.
Combine asparagus, onion, and mushrooms on a foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss gently. Bake at 500° for 8 minutes or until roasted.
Combine 3 cups water and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil.
Stir cornmeal into remaining cup of water. Add cornmeal mixture to boiling water, stirring constantly. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese.
Sprinkle vegetable mixture with chives and lemon juice; toss gently. Serve over polenta.