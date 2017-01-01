- Calories per serving 149
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
- Fat per serving 5.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 17.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 128mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 586mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Portuguese Frittata
A cast-iron skillet is ideal to use for this recipe. To ovenproof another type of skillet, (preferably one without a plastic handle) wrap the handle tightly in heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Veggie frittatas, like this recipe, are a protein-packed way to get a variety of vegetables into your diet. Choose fat-free cheese to cut out extra saturated fat. Serve with whole-grain toast for a complete breakfast meal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Heat a medium (10-inch) ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add Chicken-Vegetable Toss and tomatoes; sauté 2 minutes.
Combine egg substitute, eggs, oregano, salt, and pepper. Add egg mixture to pan; reduce heat to medium, and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes (do not stir). Sprinkle cheese over egg mixture, and place pan in oven. Bake at 450° for 10 minutes or until set. Broil 1 minute or until lightly browned. Cut into 4 wedges; serve immediately.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers