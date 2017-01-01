Portuguese Frittata

A cast-iron skillet is ideal to use for this recipe. To ovenproof another type of skillet, (preferably one without a plastic handle) wrap the handle tightly in heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Veggie frittatas, like this recipe, are a protein-packed way to get a variety of vegetables into your diet. Choose fat-free cheese to cut out extra saturated fat. Serve with whole-grain toast for a complete breakfast meal.