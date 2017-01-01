- Calories per serving 232
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 35%
- Fat per serving 8.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 26.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 4.1mg
- Sodium per serving 553mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Peppered Beef Tenderloin
You can use 1 small, thinly sliced onion instead of shallots, but you'll get a bolder onion flavor.
These tenderloin steaks are cut almost into a perfect serving size. A healthy serving of protein like steak or chicken is 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards. Serve with whole-grain rice or sweet mashed potatoes for a filling, healthy carbohydrate side.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Sprinkle steaks with pepper and salt. Place steaks on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 5 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat shallots with cooking spray, and add to pan; sauté 2 minutes. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Stir in mustard. Spoon sauce over steaks. Garnish with thyme, if desired.