Peppered Beef Tenderloin

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
4 Mins
Cook Time
17 Mins
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 steak and 1/4 cup sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

You can use 1 small, thinly sliced onion instead of shallots, but you'll get a bolder onion flavor.

These tenderloin steaks are cut almost into a perfect serving size. A healthy serving of protein like steak or chicken is 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards. Serve with whole-grain rice or sweet mashed potatoes for a filling, healthy carbohydrate side.

Ingredients

  • 2 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (about 1 inch thick)
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 shallots, peeled and sliced
  • 1 cup fat-free, low-sodium beef broth
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Fresh thyme (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 35%
  • Fat per serving 8.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 26.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Iron per serving 4.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 553mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Sprinkle steaks with pepper and salt. Place steaks on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 5 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness.

Step 3

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat shallots with cooking spray, and add to pan; sauté 2 minutes. Add broth; bring to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Stir in mustard. Spoon sauce over steaks. Garnish with thyme, if desired.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

