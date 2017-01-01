Maple-Glazed Salmon

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
1 Min
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 fillet)
Health.com
March 2016

You can also cook salmon on the grill in the same amount of time.

Salmon tops the list of fish with the most omega-3 fatty acids. With just one minute of prep time, this spicy-sweet filet is a quick and easy way to stock up on those healthy fats.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 2 (6-ounce) salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
  • Fat per serving 13.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Protein per serving 36.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10.7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 273mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.

Step 3

Place salmon, skin side down, on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Brush with maple mixture. Broil 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, brushing with maple mixture after 5 minutes and again after 10 minutes.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

