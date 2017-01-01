- Calories per serving 117
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 1.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22.2g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 51mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Linguine with Red Pepper Sauce
Photo: Oxmoor House
Bell peppers are the best source of vitamin C. Served as a sauce is a great way to get servings of vegetables, vitamin C, and fiber. Serve of ver whole-wheat linguini for a heart-healthy alternative.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add red bell pepper and garlic; cook, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set aside, and cool slightly.
Step 2
Place pepper mixture in a blender; add chopped basil and next 3 ingredients. Process until smooth, stopping once to scrape down sides.
Step 3
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Step 4
To serve, top pasta with pepper sauce. Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired.
