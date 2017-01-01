Lemony Asparagus with Parsley

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
4 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Welcome springtime (when asparagus is at its peak) with this tangy, fresh dish.

Enjoy a satisfying, nutritious crunch with this asparagus dish. Asparagus are full of fiber and vitamin K, which aids in blood clotting. Lemon juice is a healthy way to spice up any veggie.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 cups (2-inch) diagonally sliced asparagus (about 1/2 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (about 1/2 lemon)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 35
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
  • Fat per serving 1.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 2.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 151mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add asparagus; cook, stirring occasionally, 7 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from heat; stir in parsley and remaining ingredients.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up