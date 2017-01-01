- Calories per serving 354
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
- Fat per serving 6.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 33.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.2g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 634mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Kalamata-Feta Chicken
Mediterranean diets, like this dish, have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease and keep people thin. Rich in flavor and in nutrients like monounsaturated fat and protein, this dish will satisfy your taste and your hunger.
How to Make It
Cook orzo according to package directions. Drain; stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Combine olives, tomato, parsley, cheese, 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, and 1/8 teaspoon salt.
Coat chicken with cooking spray; sprinkle with remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper, and 2 teaspoons fresh oregano.
Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 6 minutes on each side. Transfer to a serving plate; keep warm.
Add water to pan; bring to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Pour mixture over chicken. Top chicken with olive mixture, and serve with orzo.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers