- Calories per serving 151
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30.7g
- Fiber per serving 3.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 129mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Jambalaya Stew
Photo: Oxmoor House
Choose whole-grain rice for an extra boost of fiber. Served together, rice and beans are a complete protein. Cooking the stew with the juices from the tomatoes and beans is a great way to get all the nutrients that are lost during boiling.
Combine first 10 ingredients in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes.
Add rice and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until okra is tender. Remove and discard bay leaf.
