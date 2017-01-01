Jambalaya Stew

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Choose whole-grain rice for an extra boost of fiber. Served together, rice and beans are a complete protein. Cooking the stew with the juices from the tomatoes and beans is a great way to get all the nutrients that are lost during boiling.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups water
  • 2 1/2 cups chopped tomato (about 2 large)
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped green bell pepper (about 2 small)
  • 1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cups uncooked instant rice
  • 3 (8-ounce) cans no-salt-added tomato sauce
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added red kidney beans, undrained
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen sliced okra, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 151
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30.7g
  • Fiber per serving 3.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 129mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 10 ingredients in a large Dutch oven. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add rice and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until okra is tender. Remove and discard bay leaf.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up