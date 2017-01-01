- Calories per serving 232
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 4.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 10.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.2g
- Fiber per serving 4.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 497mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Italian Pasta and Bean Soup
Photo: Oxmoor House
Serve this soup hot on a cold day and reap the benefits of riber-rich beans. Using the juices from the tomatoes and beans in the soup is a good way to get the nutrients that are lost in boiling. Serve with a multi-grain roll to complete this body-warming meal.
Step 1
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion and next 3 ingredients; sauté until vegetables are crisp-tender.
Step 2
Add beef broth and next 6 ingredients; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
Add pasta to vegetable mixture. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until pasta is tender. Ladle soup into individual bowls; top each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese.
