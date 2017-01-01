Italian Meatball Sandwich

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Meatball subs are notorious for being high in fat. There are healthy alternatives you can make to enjoy this dish. Whole-wheat subs are rich in fiber, which aids digestion. Choose lean ground turkey for a meat that has less saturated fat. Top with fat-free shredded cheese and still get the flavor and the calcium.

Ingredients

  • 6 (2-ounce) whole wheat submarine loaves
  • 1 pound ground round
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 3 tablespoons Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups low-fat, reduced-sodium pasta sauce
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 7.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 25.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 60mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 621mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut an oval piece out of top of each loaf. Reserve oval pieces for another use.

Step 2

Combine meat and next 5 ingredients. Shape into 36 (1-inch) balls. Cook meatballs in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until browned on all sides. Remove from heat, and pat dry.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 4

Return meatballs to pan; add pasta sauce. Cook over medium-low heat 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Step 5

Place loaves on a baking sheet; top each with 6 meatballs. Spoon sauce evenly over meatballs. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Bake at 400° for 5 minutes or until cheese melts.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up