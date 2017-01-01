- Calories per serving 122
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.3g
- Fiber per serving 3.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Honey Grapefruit with Banana
Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep: 5 minutes. When you're hungry for breakfast at suppertime, enjoy a bowl of this sweet minted fruit with an omelet.
No need to cut out sweets while watching your weight! Fruit is a great alternative to more fattening sweet treats, and it provides vitamin C and fiber. Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, to boot.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Drain grapefruit sections, reserving 1/4 cup juice.
Step 2
Combine grapefruit sections, juice, and remaining ingredients in a medium bowl. Toss gently to coat. Serve immediately, or cover and chill.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers