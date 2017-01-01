Honey Grapefruit with Banana

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
3 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes. When you're hungry for breakfast at suppertime, enjoy a bowl of this sweet minted fruit with an omelet.

No need to cut out sweets while watching your weight! Fruit is a great alternative to more fattening sweet treats, and it provides vitamin C and fiber. Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, to boot.

Ingredients

  • 1 (24-ounce) jar refrigerated red grapefruit sections (about 2 cups)
  • 1 cup sliced banana (about 1)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 122
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Drain grapefruit sections, reserving 1/4 cup juice.

Step 2

Combine grapefruit sections, juice, and remaining ingredients in a medium bowl. Toss gently to coat. Serve immediately, or cover and chill.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up