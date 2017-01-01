Homemade Peach Ice Cream

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
12 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

When peaches are in season, there's no alternative to their sweet flavor in this creamy dessert.

With homemade ice cream, you can monitor the amount and types of fat that go into the creamy treat. Indulge in this guilt-free ice cream on a hot summer's night and get a boost of calcium. Fruit ice creams also have the antioxidant perks.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups evaporated fat-free milk
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 2/3 cup calorie-free sweetener
  • 1/2 cup egg substitute
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 cup chopped fresh or frozen peaches (about 2 medium peaches)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 58
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10.5g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 75mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until blended. Stir in peaches.

Step 2

Pour mixture into freezer container of a 2-quart hand-turned or electric freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Pack freezer with additional ice and rock salt, and let stand at least 1 hour before serving.

Step 3

Tip: If you don't have almond extract, use 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up