Ham and Cheese Chicken

Place chicken between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; flatten to 1/4-inch thickness, using a rolling pin. Sprinkle with pepper.

Place one-fourth of ham on each chicken breast half. Spread cream cheese evenly over ham. Roll up chicken, starting with short end and tucking ends under. Secure with wooden picks.

Step 4

Combine breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, and Parmesan cheese. Dip chicken rolls in milk, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture. Place, seam sides down, in a baking dish coated with cooking spray. Combine margarine and lemon juice; drizzle over chicken. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30 minutes or until tender. To serve, remove wooden picks, and slice.