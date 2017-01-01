- Calories per serving 188
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 5.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 28.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 307mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Grilled Tenderloin with Cream Sauce
This recipe is proof you can enjoy a cream sauce without all the calories and fat. Using fat-free milk and fat-free sour cream cuts out saturated fat but not the flavor. Serve over pork, chicken, or beef.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Insert a meat thermometer into thickest part of 1 tenderloin, if desired. Place tenderloins on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 160°, turning occasionally.
Combine milk and flour in a saucepan, stirring until smooth. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in mustard and wine; remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and pepper.
Cut tenderloins into 1/4-inch-thick slices, and serve with cream sauce. Garnish with rosemary sprigs and serve with grilled vegetables, if desired.