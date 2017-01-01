Grilled Tenderloin with Cream Sauce

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 3 ounces pork and about 2 tablespoons sauce)
March 2016

This recipe is proof you can enjoy a cream sauce without all the calories and fat. Using fat-free milk and fat-free sour cream cuts out saturated fat but not the flavor. Serve over pork, chicken, or beef.

Ingredients

  • 2 (3/4-pound) pork tenderloins
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 188
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 5.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 28.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 86mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 307mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Insert a meat thermometer into thickest part of 1 tenderloin, if desired. Place tenderloins on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 160°, turning occasionally.

Step 3

Combine milk and flour in a saucepan, stirring until smooth. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in mustard and wine; remove from heat. Stir in sour cream and pepper.

Step 4

Cut tenderloins into 1/4-inch-thick slices, and serve with cream sauce. Garnish with rosemary sprigs and serve with grilled vegetables, if desired.

