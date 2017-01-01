- Calories per serving 297
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 25.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 213mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Grilled Flank Steak with Corn Salsa
Photo: Oxmoor House
Careful trimming will cut even more fat from this already lean cut of meat. Corn salsa is a low-calorie, flavor-filled way to spice up any dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine corn, beans, bell pepper, jalapeño, 1 garlic clove, lime juice, cilantro, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and chill 8 hours.
Step 2
Sprinkle steak with remaining 2 teaspoons black pepper, and place in a heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag. Combine wine and next 4 ingredients; pour over steak. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 8 hours.
Step 3
Prepare grill.
Step 4
Remove steak from bag; discard marinade. Place steak on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill, covered, 7 minutes on each side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from grill; cut into thin slices. Serve with corn salsa.
