- Calories per serving 232
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 47%
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 24.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.1g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 368mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Greek-Style Lamb
Photo: Oxmoor House
Cut the pieces of pepper, zucchini, and onion large enough so that they don't fall through the grill rack. Or use a grill basket, which is great for grilling small pieces of food.
Grilling is a healthy cooking technique that really brings out the flavor in your food. Grilled vegetables have a hint of that smokey flavor but are still rich with nutrients.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Add garlic and next 5 ingredients; toss gently to coat.
Step 3
Arrange lamb mixture in grilling basket coated with cooking spray on grill rack. Grill covered, 14 minutes, turning once, until lamb is done and vegetables are tender.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers