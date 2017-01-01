Fudgy Cream Cheese Brownies

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Health.com
March 2016

Brownies get an ooey-gooey makeover with the addition of a cream cheese topping. Calorie-free sweetener makes this a tasty, lower-sugar alternative to the traditional brownie, but just as fudgy as your go-to favorite dessert recipe..

These moist brownies keep sugar in check by using a blend of sugar and calorie-free sweetener, plus a hint of vanilla. You’ll get the same fudgy flavor with one-third the fat.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons reduced-calorie stick margarine, softened
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup "measures-like-sugar" calorie-free sweetener
  • 3 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 127
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 107mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Beat sugar and margarine with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg, egg white, and vanilla; beat well. Gradually add flour and cocoa, beating well. Pour into an 8-inch square pan coated with cooking spray.

Step 3

Beat cream cheese and sweetener with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Add milk; beat well. Pour cream cheese mixture over chocolate mixture; swirl together using the tip of a knife to create a marbled effect.

Step 4

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into squares.

Step 5

Tip: Don't use reduced-calorie or fat-free tub margarine in this recipe because those products contain water, which will make the brownies gummy.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

