- Calories per serving 127
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 6.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 107mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Fudgy Cream Cheese Brownies
Brownies get an ooey-gooey makeover with the addition of a cream cheese topping. Calorie-free sweetener makes this a tasty, lower-sugar alternative to the traditional brownie, but just as fudgy as your go-to favorite dessert recipe..
These moist brownies keep sugar in check by using a blend of sugar and calorie-free sweetener, plus a hint of vanilla. You’ll get the same fudgy flavor with one-third the fat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Beat sugar and margarine with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg, egg white, and vanilla; beat well. Gradually add flour and cocoa, beating well. Pour into an 8-inch square pan coated with cooking spray.
Beat cream cheese and sweetener with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Add milk; beat well. Pour cream cheese mixture over chocolate mixture; swirl together using the tip of a knife to create a marbled effect.
Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into squares.
Tip: Don't use reduced-calorie or fat-free tub margarine in this recipe because those products contain water, which will make the brownies gummy.
