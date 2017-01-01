- Calories per serving 140
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 2.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 64mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Fresh Berries with Maple Cream
Photo: Oxmoor House
Fresh berries get a refreshing topper. Just by stirring a bit of maple syrup into sour cream, you get a sweet, creamy sauce that's wonderful over any kind of fresh fruit.
Don't stress about pleasing your guests with this dessert. It's easy, quick, and low-calorie. Fruits, especially berries, are a great source of disease-fighting antioxidants.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sour cream and maple syrup in a small bowl; stir with a whisk.
Step 2
Combine berries, and spoon into dessert dishes; pour maple cream over berries.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers