- Calories per serving 266
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 26.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 423mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Fiesta Burgers
This is no ordinary burger. It's no wonder why it's called the fiesta (party) burger. The spices add a kick to your everyday burger, and veggies like tomatoes and lettuce make the meal a little more healthy. Serve with a multi-grain or whole-wheat bun for a boost of fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 4 ingredients; cover and chill 30 minutes.
Step 2
Preheat broiler.
Step 3
Combine meat and next 4 ingredients; divide mixture into 8 equal portions, shaping each into a 4-inch patty. Broil 4 minutes on each side or until done.
Step 4
Place a lettuce leaf on bottom half of each bun; top each with a patty. Top evenly with tomato mixture, and cover with bun tops.
