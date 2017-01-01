Field Salad with Pears and Blue Cheese

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes. Offer this colorful salad during the fall and winter when pears are in season and fresh walnuts are abundant.

This mouth-watering salad has a little bit of everything for taste and nutrition. Leafy greens are rich in folate. Walnuts are a good source of unsaturated fats, and blue cheese offers a boost of calcium. Serve with a multi-grain roll.

Ingredients

  • 1 (5-ounce) package gourmet salad greens (about 6 cups)
  • 1 red pear, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled blue cheese
  • 3 tablespoons fat-free raspberry vinaigrette (such as Maple Grove Farms)
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 98
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 47%
  • Fat per serving 5.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 3.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 140mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Add dressing, and toss gently. Spoon onto plates, and sprinkle evenly with walnuts.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up