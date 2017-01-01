Easy Weeknight Chili

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups and 1 tablespoon cheese)
March 2016

Not only is this dish ready to eat in 30 minutes, but it’s also diabetes-friendly. Though this recipe uses no-salt-added ingredients, the onion soup mix and hot sauce kick up the flavor. Serve with a side of whole-wheat toast.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 pound ground round
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped onion (about 1 large)
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped green bell pepper (about 2 small)
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans no-salt-added stewed tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
  • 1 (1-ounce) envelope onion soup mix
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons hot sauce
  • 6 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 6.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34.7g
  • Fiber per serving 9.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 52mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 277mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add meat and next 3 ingredients; cook until meat is browned, stirring until it crumbles. Drain.

Step 2

Return mixture to pan; add tomatoes and next 7 ingredients. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve, ladle chili into bowls; top each with 1 tablespoon cheese.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

