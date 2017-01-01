- Calories per serving 306
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 9.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 27.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 693mg
- Calcium per serving 183mg
Deep-Dish Taco Pizza
This family-pleasing dish is a cross between a pizza and a casserole, and guaranteed to please even the pickiest of eaters.
Combine Italian and Mexican cuisines with this dish. Top with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes to add some vegetables to your pizza.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Cook beef and onion in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until beef is browned, stirring to crumble. Drain well, and return beef mixture to pan. Stir in tomatoes and seasoning; cook over medium-high heat 1 minute or until thoroughly heated; set aside.
Unroll pizza crust dough. Press into bottom and halfway up sides of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spoon beef mixture over pizza crust dough.
Bake at 425° for 12 minutes. Top with cheese, and bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts and edges of crust are browned. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve warm. Top with salsa and sour cream, if desired.