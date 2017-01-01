- Calories per serving 447
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 8.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60.2g
- Fiber per serving 5.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 3.6mg
- Sodium per serving 773mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Curried Lamb and Carrots
Serve the lamb with additional chutney, if desired.
You'll wow your guests with this flavor-packed lamb dish. Choose whole-wheat cous cous or quinoa for a healthier, more filling alternative. Lamb is a great source of protein, but enjoy in moderation, as it's high in saturated fat.
How to Make It
Place carrot and onion in a 4-quart electric slow cooker.
Place flour in a zip-top plastic bag; add lamb. Seal and shake to coat. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Coat with cooking spray; add lamb, and cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Place lamb, cider, and next 6 ingredients in slow cooker. Cover with lid; cook on high-heat setting 1 hour.
Reduce heat setting to low; cook 7 hours. Remove lid, and stir mixture.
Prepare couscous according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.