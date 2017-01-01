- Calories per serving 115
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 3.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 262mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cumin Quick Bread
Serve this cumin bread with dinner or for breakfast, with SmartBalance butter spread for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Combine first 7 ingredients in a medium bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Combine milk and next 3 ingredients; stir well. Add to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened.
Step 3
Spoon batter into an 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loafpan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan, and let cool on a wire rack.
