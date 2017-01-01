Creole Red Snapper

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/4 of tomato mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

Like many other fish, the red snapper is high in omega-3 fatty acids and low in saturated fat. Serve with a multi-grain roll.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added whole tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Dash of hot sauce
  • 4 (6-ounce) red snapper fillets
  • Fresh basil sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 228
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 5.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 36.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.5g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 269mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, green bell pepper, and garlic; sauté until tender.

Step 2

Add tomatoes and next 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil; add fillets, spooning tomato mixture over fish. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 3

Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired, and serve immediately.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

