- Calories per serving 228
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 5.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 36.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 269mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Creole Red Snapper
Photo: Oxmoor House
Like many other fish, the red snapper is high in omega-3 fatty acids and low in saturated fat. Serve with a multi-grain roll.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, green bell pepper, and garlic; sauté until tender.
Step 2
Add tomatoes and next 6 ingredients. Bring to a boil; add fillets, spooning tomato mixture over fish. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Step 3
Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired, and serve immediately.
All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic