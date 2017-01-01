Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Warm up any cold day with this homemade chicken soup. While still high in sodium, homemade chicken soup is generally less than store-bought soups.

Ingredients

  • 1 (3-pound) broiler-fryer, cut up and skinned
  • 4 cups water
  • 3/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3 celery tops
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 ounces uncooked medium egg noodles
  • 1/2 cup sliced celery
  • 1/2 cup sliced carrot
  • 1/3 cup sliced green onions
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 2 teaspoons chicken-flavored bouillon granules
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Additional coarsely ground black pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 204
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 6.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 25.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 358mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients in a Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken from broth, discarding celery and reserving broth.

Step 2

Skim fat from broth. Add 2 cups water and next 8 ingredients to broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes.

Step 3

Bone and chop chicken; add to broth mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Discard bay leaf. Ladle soup into bowls, and sprinkle with additional pepper, if desired.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up