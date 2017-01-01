- Calories per serving 204
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 6.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 25.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9.1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 82mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 358mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup
Warm up any cold day with this homemade chicken soup. While still high in sodium, homemade chicken soup is generally less than store-bought soups.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients in a Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken from broth, discarding celery and reserving broth.
Step 2
Skim fat from broth. Add 2 cups water and next 8 ingredients to broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes.
Step 3
Bone and chop chicken; add to broth mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Discard bay leaf. Ladle soup into bowls, and sprinkle with additional pepper, if desired.
