Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Beat margarine with a mixer at medium speed until creamy; gradually add sugar and sweetener, beating well. Add egg substitute and vanilla; beat well.

Step 3

Combine flour and next 4 ingredients. Add to margarine mixture, stirring just until blended. Stir in crushed candy. Drop dough by level tablespoonfuls onto wax paper. Roll into balls; place balls, 2 inches apart, on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Flatten balls with a fork. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool on wire racks.