Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Yield
38 servings (serving size: 1 cookie)
March 2016

By mixing sugar with calorie-free sweetener, these cookies have just the right amount of sweetness. Plus, the peppermint flavor will be a hit at any holiday party.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup margarine, softened
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup "measures-like-sugar" brown sugar calorie-free sweetener (such as Brown Sugar Twin)
  • 1/2 cup egg substitute
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 2/3 cup finely crushed sugar-free peppermint candies (about 30 candies)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 70
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 2.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 90mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Beat margarine with a mixer at medium speed until creamy; gradually add sugar and sweetener, beating well. Add egg substitute and vanilla; beat well.

Step 3

Combine flour and next 4 ingredients. Add to margarine mixture, stirring just until blended. Stir in crushed candy. Drop dough by level tablespoonfuls onto wax paper. Roll into balls; place balls, 2 inches apart, on baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Flatten balls with a fork. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool on wire racks.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

