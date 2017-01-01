Chili-Fried Potatoes

Arrange potato in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam 10 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add potato, chili powder, and salt. Cook 5 minutes or until potato is lightly browned, stirring often. Sprinkle cheese over potato. Cover, remove from heat, and let stand 1 minute or until cheese melts.