- Calories per serving 133
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 19.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 796mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Chicken-Vegetable Toss
Photo: Oxmoor House
Enjoy this chicken and vegetable medley as a one-dish skillet supper, or use it in a frittata or as the filling for burritos.
This recipe goes with Chicken and Shells with Cheese Sauce, Chicken and Black Bean Burritos, Portuguese Frittata
Serve this quick and easy chicken-vegetable medley over whole grain rice or in a tortilla. Or add all your favorite vegetables and whole grain pasta for a primavera dish.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion and next 4 ingredients; sauté 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Step 2
Add chicken broth and wine; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in pimiento and chicken.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers