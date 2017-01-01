Chicken-Vegetable Toss

Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
7 cups (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

Enjoy this chicken and vegetable medley as a one-dish skillet supper, or use it in a frittata or as the filling for burritos.

Serve this quick and easy chicken-vegetable medley over whole grain rice or in a tortilla. Or add all your favorite vegetables and whole grain pasta for a primavera dish.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 small eggplant, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine
  • 1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimiento, drained
  • 3 (6-ounce) packages Italian-style chopped cooked chicken breast (about 4 cups)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 19.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 796mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion and next 4 ingredients; sauté 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Step 2

Add chicken broth and wine; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in pimiento and chicken.

