Chicken-Garbanzo Salad

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 18 minutes. Instead of serving this Mediterranean-style salad with pita wedges, make sandwiches. Spoon about 1/2 cup into pita halves lined with extra spinach leaves.

With the chicken and the garbanzo beans, you have a protein-packed salad. Yogurt dressing is also a good way to get a boost of calcium and flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 (9-ounce) package frozen cooked chopped chicken breast, thawed
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup chopped seeded cucumber (about 1 small)
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions (about 4 small)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint or basil
  • 1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups prepackaged baby spinach leaves
  • 1/3 cup (1.3 ounces) feta cheese with cracked pepper, crumbled
  • 4 lemon wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 258
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22.9g
  • Fiber per serving 4.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 675mg
  • Calcium per serving 190mg

How to Make It

Combine first 8 ingredients; toss gently. Gently fold in spinach leaves and feta cheese. Serve salad with lemon wedges.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up