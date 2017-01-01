- Calories per serving 272
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 9.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 24.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 59mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 597mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Chicken Enchiladas
Unlike other fried, greasy Mexican dishes, these baked enchiladas are low in saturated fat. Choosing fat-free cheese will spare your even more fat but still provide calcium.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil; bake at 350° for 15 minutes. While tortillas bake, coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, cilantro, and jalapeño; sauté until onion is tender. Add chicken and 1 can enchilada sauce; cook 5 minutes.
Spoon chicken mixture evenly down centers of tortillas. Roll up tortillas; place, seam sides down, in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Heat remaining 2 cans enchilada sauce in a saucepan; pour over enchiladas, and top with cheese. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until enchiladas are thoroughly heated and cheese melts. Sprinkle evenly with tomato and olives. Serve over lettuce.