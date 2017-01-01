Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
31 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

You can cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight, and sprinkle with cheese before baking. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes until bubbly.

Serve this mouth-watering pasta dish that's rich in calcium and protein. For a healthier alternative, choose whole-wheat pasta and fat-free cheese.

Ingredients

  • 9 ounces uncooked spaghetti
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup frozen chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon bottled minced garlic
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 3 cups frozen chopped cooked chicken, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 395
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 8.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 934mg
  • Calcium per serving 417mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350º.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.

Step 3

Coat a nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion and garlic; sauté 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, seasoning, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheese, cooked spaghetti, and chicken. Spoon into a 3-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake at 350º for 15 minutes.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

