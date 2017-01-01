- Calories per serving 311
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 5.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 22.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 275mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Cashew Chicken
At last–a stir-fry recipe that’s not loaded with MSG and other high-sodium ingredients. The vibrant flavor in this chicken dish comes from mandarin oranges, green onions, low-sodium soy sauce and fresh ginger. See our collection of Low-Sodium Recipes for more ways to reduce sodium in your diet.
Nuts are high in fat, but those fats are usually heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Cashews have less fat than other nuts, and 75% of that fat is unsaturated. Try to get mandarin oranges canned with water to cut out extra sugar.
How to Make It
Combine chicken strips, orange juice, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch in a medium bowl; cover and chill 1 hour.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cashews; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Remove from pan; set aside. Add chicken mixture to pan. Cook, uncovered, over medium-high heat 8 minutes or until chicken is lightly browned, stirring constantly. Add water chestnuts and next 3 ingredients; cook 5 minutes.
Combine broth, soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch; add to chicken mixture. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in oranges. Spoon chicken mixture over rice, and sprinkle with cashews. Serve immediately.
All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic
Also appeared in: Oxmoor House, March, 2016