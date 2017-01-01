Cashew Chicken

At last–a stir-fry recipe that’s not loaded with MSG and other high-sodium ingredients. The vibrant flavor in this chicken dish comes from mandarin oranges, green onions, low-sodium soy sauce and fresh ginger. See our collection of Low-Sodium Recipes for more ways to reduce sodium in your diet.

Nuts are high in fat, but those fats are usually heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Cashews have less fat than other nuts, and 75% of that fat is unsaturated. Try to get mandarin oranges canned with water to cut out extra sugar.