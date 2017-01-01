Cantaloupe Sherbet

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine cantaloupe, sweetener, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl.

Step 2 Sprinkle gelatin over cold water in a small saucepan; let stand 1 minute. Cook over low heat, stirring until gelatin dissolves, about 4 minutes. Add to cantaloupe mixture, stirring well. Add yogurt, stirring until smooth.

Step 3 Pour mixture into an 8-inch square pan; freeze until almost firm.

Step 4 Transfer mixture to a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until fluffy. Spoon mixture back into pan; freeze until firm.