Cantaloupe Sherbet

Yield
5 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This easy 5-ingredient melon sherbet is a great way to transform fresh cantaloupe into a low-sugar frozen dessert.

You probably won't find this sherbet flavor at any ice cream parlor. Try this vitamin-C rich canteloupe recipe and enjoy a guilt-free summer treat.

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe cantaloupe, peeled and finely chopped (about 5 cups)
  • 1/3 cup "measures-like-sugar" calorie-free sweetener
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 1 (8-ounce) carton vanilla fat-free yogurt sweetened with aspartame
  • Cantaloupe wedge (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.9g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine cantaloupe, sweetener, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl.

Step 2

Sprinkle gelatin over cold water in a small saucepan; let stand 1 minute. Cook over low heat, stirring until gelatin dissolves, about 4 minutes. Add to cantaloupe mixture, stirring well. Add yogurt, stirring until smooth.

Step 3

Pour mixture into an 8-inch square pan; freeze until almost firm.

Step 4

Transfer mixture to a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed until fluffy. Spoon mixture back into pan; freeze until firm.

Step 5

Scoop into 5 individual serving dishes to serve. Garnish each serving with a cantaloupe wedge, if desired (cantaloupe wedge not included in analysis).

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

