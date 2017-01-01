Cabbage-Pineapple Slaw

Photo: Oxmoor House
Yield
5 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

Enjoy a healthier version of cole slaw with this low-fat recipe. Choose fat-free mayonnaise to cut out almost all the fat and still keep the flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, undrained
  • 3 cups finely shredded cabbage
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped Red Delicious apple (about 2 medium)
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
  • Cabbage leaves (optional)
  • Apple slices (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 108
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 109mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Drain pineapple, reserving 3 tablespoons juice. Combine drained pineapple, shredded cabbage, and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl.

Step 2

Combine reserved pineapple juice and mayonnaise; add to cabbage mixture, tossing gently. Cover and chill.

Step 3

To serve, spoon mixture into a cabbage leaf-lined bowl, and garnish with apple slices, if desired (cabbage leaves and apple slices not included in analysis).

Step 4

Tip: This tasty chilled salad is a cross between Waldorf salad and coleslaw.

All-New Complete Step-by-Step Diabetic

