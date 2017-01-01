- Calories per serving 171
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
- Fat per serving 6.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 26.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 242mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 959mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Buttery Lemon Shrimp
Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes. Buy peeled and deveined shrimp from the seafood market or the seafood counter at the grocery store.
Shrimp is very low in saturated fat and high in vitamin B12 and protein. Serve this buttery lemon shrimp over whole grain rice to complete the meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.
Step 2
Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat until hot. Add shrimp and seasoning; sauté 2 minutes. Add yogurt spread mixture, and cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are done. Spoon shrimp and liquid into individual serving bowls, and sprinkle with parsley.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers